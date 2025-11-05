Prince William has recreated the same iconic scenic picture his late mother, Princess Diana, posed for on her visit to the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

The Prince of Wales stood in the exact spot where his mother posed in 1991, during her six day tour of the country with Prince Charles.

William, who is visiting Brazil to present the Earthshot prize for the charity he set up himself and to deliver a speech as part of COP30, recreated his mother’s iconic moment during his trip on Wednesday (5 November).