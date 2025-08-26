Megan McKenna hits back after criticism for son's ‘dangerous’ lunch

Megan McKenna has responded to concern from fans over a packed lunch she made for her son, Landon.

The former Towie star, 32, posted a video on Instagram on Sunday (24 August) showing her making sweet potato pizzas for her ten-month-old.

She also packed her son bottled water - which prompted one fan to write: "Watch out for bottled water for babies as they contain high levels of sodium or sulphate, my health visitor always flagged this with me."

Megan responded: “I usually use Evian as these have no sodium in them. This bottle was a one-off.”

NHS guidance states that once babies start eating solid foods from around six months, they can have sips of water from a cup or beaker with meals. Drinking water for babies over 6 months does not need to be boiled first.