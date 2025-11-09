Delve into the rhythms and flavours of Louisiana

This week, TravelSmart is bringing you a taste of Louisiana. Global Travel Editor Annabel Grossman shares some of the best places to visit, from the jazz-filled streets of New Orleans to Lafayette’s wildlife-filled Atchafalaya Basin.

Here in London, chef Tom Clements reveals how he recreates the flavours of this southern state in his pub Plaquemine Lock, as he pulls together a Cajun-style gumbo and explains how cuisine is inextricably tied into the way of life in Louisiana.

Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.