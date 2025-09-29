‘One-in-30 million’ orange lobster returns to sea after ending up in grocery store

A rare orange lobster that wound up in a New York supermarket's seafood section has been released into the sea.

The crustacean was found at a store in Rochester in July, standing out with its bright colour against other brown lobsters.

Nicknamed "Jean-Clawed Van Damme," the lobster was a one-in-30 million catch according to wildlife rescue group Humane Long Island.

The lobster was spotted by a shopper, who enlisted the help of the group to release it into the Long Island Sound.