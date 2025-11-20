Tourist bumps into King Charles at Fortnum and Mason during two-day trip to UK

The King was greeted by a Slovakian tourist who happened to bump into the monarch during her trip to the UK.

On Wednesday (19 November), Charles celebrated the second anniversary of the Coronation Food Project at an event at Fortnum and Mason in London.

As he was shaking hands with fans, one told him that she was from the eastern European country and was visiting the UK for only two days. “And I see you!”, she beamed.

“I remember Slovakia very well”, he told her as she smiled as the royal walked away.