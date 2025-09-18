Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:19
Kate’s best looks from Trump’s UK state visit
The Princess of Wales made a striking impression at Windsor on Tuesday (17 September) as she joined Prince William to welcome Donald Trump and Melania Trump on the first day of their state visit.
Kate wore a deep burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress, paired with a bespoke Jane Taylor hat in luxury felt, detailed with a satin bow, delicate veiling, and a feather brooch. The made-to-measure piece is worth more than £2,000 and was completed with a vintage Chanel bag.
Later, at the state banquet, she dazzled in a champagne-gold chantilly lace coat over a silk crepe gown by Phillipa Lepley, paired with the Lover’s Knot Tiara once worn by Princess Diana and earrings once worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Up next
06:54
Why The Paper might be better than The Office
13:23
Mission Aborted: Trump’s War on Maternal Care
05:15
The Truth About Jussie Smollett is madder than anyone expected
05:06
Matt and Emma Willis spill on their ‘mortifying’ proposal
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
07:11
The TravelSmart guide to perfect summer escapes
08:32
London’s secret spots: A local’s guide to visiting the capital
05:45
Mauritius vs Maldives: Which is the paradise island for you?
05:35
How to escape the crowds on an Italy holiday
07:40
The Updated 2025 Nissan Micra That No One Expected!
08:56
How This Car Gets Amazing Aerodynamics With Hidden Features!
13:49
Fiat Grande Panda EV Review – Nostalgia, Recharged
10:57
What Makes the Genesis GV70 Electrified So Special?
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
13:23
Mission Aborted: Trump’s War on Maternal Care
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22