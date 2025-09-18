The Princess of Wales made a striking impression at Windsor on Tuesday (17 September) as she joined Prince William to welcome Donald Trump and Melania Trump on the first day of their state visit.

Kate wore a deep burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress, paired with a bespoke Jane Taylor hat in luxury felt, detailed with a satin bow, delicate veiling, and a feather brooch. The made-to-measure piece is worth more than £2,000 and was completed with a vintage Chanel bag.

Later, at the state banquet, she dazzled in a champagne-gold chantilly lace coat over a silk crepe gown by Phillipa Lepley, paired with the Lover’s Knot Tiara once worn by Princess Diana and earrings once worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II.