Great British Bake Off to return as trailer reveals hosts and judges lineup

The Great British Bake Off has dropped a trailer for its upcoming season of the hit baking show.

A minute-long teaser for the Channel 4 reality programme was released on Wednesday (13 August), which features the voice of comedian Joe Wilkinson who takes the audience on a journey through space and time - and baking ingredients.

In the trailer, hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond can be seen as animated characters. "From it grew life, intelligent life, adorned in knitwear and leopard print,” Wilkinson narrates.

After various shots of the big bang mixed with baked goods, the camera pans out of Paul Hollywood’s eye. “Once there was nothing, and then there was Bake Off,” Wilkinson states.

Prue Leith is not featured in the trailer, though Channel 4 confirmed she will be taking part.