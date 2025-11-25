Ellie Goldstein’s mother reveals nurse’s shocking comment after traumatic birth

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Goldstein’s mother recalled a shocking remark a nurse made after she went through a traumatic birth.

Yvonne Goldstein told Paul C Brunson’s We Need to Talk podcast that Ellie was “completely purple” when she was born, with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, and that when doctors diagnosed her with Down syndrome shortly after birth, they declared she would “never walk, talk or go to university.”

Yvonne also recalled her shock when a nurse asked her if she wanted to leave Ellie at the hospital.

Ellie, a 23, made history as the first model with Down syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue. She has modelled for brands such as Gucci, Adidas, and Victoria’s Secret, and continues to advocate for inclusivity and a broader view of beauty across the fashion industry.