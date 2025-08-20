Cruz Beckham channels dad David’s skills with poolside football tricks

Watch as Cruz Beckham channels his father David’s football skills with some impressive poolside tricks.

Posting a range of holiday snaps on Instagram on Monday (18 August), the 20-year-old can be seen doing kick-ups in front of a pool at sunset, whilst another clip shows him kicking the ball to a friend across the water.

Cruz had been holidaying with his family across France and Italy, where they have been enjoying time on their £16million yacht.

Eldest brother Brooklyn was nowhere to be seen, with the family reportedly no longer on speaking terms with the 26-year-old.

Last week, the famous family were noticeably absent as he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, renewed their marriage vows just three years after their wedding.