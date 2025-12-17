Why gift receipts don’t guarantee money back: An expert explains

Wanting to return a Christmas present you’ve been given? It’s not always as easy as using your gift receipt, an expert explains.

Appearing on BBC Morning Live on Wednesday (17 December), Louise Minchin explained that whilst a gift receipt means you can exchange for another item or get store credit, you can’t always get a refund.

She said that whilst it can be “awkward”, you may have to ask the person who bought you the present if they have the original receipt, as only then are you guaranteed a refund.

If the gift was purchased with cash, then the recipient is able to go into the store alone and complete the refund. However, if it was paid for in card, then the money will be refunded to their card, so the person who bought the present will need to come with you.