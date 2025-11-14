Watch full trailer for Wuthering Heights starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie

Watch the full trailer for Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights”, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

On Thursday (13 November), Warner Bros released the official trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Emily Brontë‘s gothic romance novel.

In the latest clip, which features a new song from Charli xcx’s concept album for the film, shots of the West Yorkshire Moors are interwoven with more steamy scenes of Robbie and Elordi’s star-crossed lover characters.

The film, the directorial followup to Fenell’s Saltburn, will hit UK theatres on 11 February, 2026, and drop in the United States two days later.