Wicked: For Good chaos & Daddy Issues — November’s biggest releases explained

This week on Streamline, we dive into season two of Daddy Issues, the BBC comedy that sees hapless father-daughter duo Gemma (Aimee Lou Wood) and Malcolm (David Morrissey) welcome the newest addition to their chaotic family. We speak to creator Danielle Ward and star Taj Atwal about the show’s unflinching take on modern parenthood, the loneliness that often shadows new motherhood, and why the messy female friendships at the heart of the show feel so true to life.

Plus, we unpack Wicked: For Good and the gloriously unhinged press tour proving, once again, that movie marketing can become as big a story as the film itself.

Watch more Streamline episodes on Independent Culture on YouTube.