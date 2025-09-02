A writer at Venice Film Festival held up a sign which read “we are all an audience to genocide" whilst walking down the red carpet.

Eva H.D., writer of Charlie Kaufman’s new short film How to Shoot a Ghost, displayed the black and white poster as she posed for photographs on Monday (1 September).

On Saturday (30 August), several thousand people took to the streets in Venice as part of a pro-Palestine demonstration.

In a press release about the demonstrations, the organisers said: "The Venice Film Festival must not remain an event isolated from reality, but rather become a space to denounce the genocide perpetrated by Israel and the complicity of Western governments, and to offer concrete support to the Palestinian people."