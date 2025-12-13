Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has set the record straight over Johannes Radebe’s rumoured exit from the show.

Following his elimination from the competition alongside partner Alex Kingston on 30 November, the dancer stated: “Goodbye to my Strictly family.”

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, "the Queen of Latin" dismissed the rumours as "speculation", but admitted "Jojo", who's been on the show since 2018, would be "difficult to replace".

Only four couples remain as they head into the Strictly semi-finals on Saturday (13 December).