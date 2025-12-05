Martin Kemp reveals unusual first purchase after I’m a Celeb exit

Martin Kemp has revealed what his first purchase will be after he leaves the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The Spandau Ballet musician became the sixth star to be eliminated after he wound up in the bottom two with Lisa Riley on Thursday (4 December).

Following his exit, Kemp was asked what is the thing he’ll miss the least about camp life. “It’s the dunny. The dunny is horrible.”

“One of the first things I'll buy when I get out of here is one of those Japanese toilets that washes your a***” he revealed.