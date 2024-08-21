Independent TV
Lil Jon performs ‘Turn Down for What’ during Georgia roll call at DNC
Democrats held a “celebratory” roll call vote to nominate Kamala Harris on the second night of their convention in Chicago.
The party held a virtual vote on 6 August that made her the official nominee, and Tuesday’s follow up vote (21 August) took place with a DJ and light show in the United Center arena.
In a surprise appearance, rapper Lil Jon joined the Georgia delegation to help deliver its 123 votes for Vice President Harris.
His hit song “Get Low” has became a sort of rally cry for the Harris-Walz campaign in the last few weeks.
