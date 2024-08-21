Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724230897

DNC 2024 live: Obamas blast Trump in animated speeches as Tim Walz, Bill Clinton to take stage today

Latest updates from the United Center in Chicago as Kamala Harris and Tim Walz prepare to accept party’s nominations in race for the White House

Joe Sommerlad,Oliver O'Connell
Wednesday 21 August 2024 10:01
Tim Walz will formally accept the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Wednesday, with 42nd president Bill Clinton among the other headline speakers.

The popular Minnesota Governor appeared alongside Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday, at which he once more championed their cause and ridiculed Republican rival Donald Trump.

Back at the United Center in the Windy City, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama both delivered barnstorming addresses, with the 44th president saying of Trump: “We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.

“Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

The ex-first lady meanwhile hit Trump on his “Black jobs” claims and cautioned delegates against complacency despite positive polling in Harris’s favor.

Other speakers on Tuesday included Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Trump’s own former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

1724230859

Barack Obama hails Harris, attacks Trump and praises Biden

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama both delivered barnstorming addresses, with the 44th president saying of Trump: “We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.

“Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

Here’s Eric Garcia on the former commander-in-chief.

Obama was once the outsider. Back in Chicago, he now speaks to a party he reshaped

News analysis: Obama’s speech passes the torch to Harris - and lays some well-placed blows on Donald Trump after years of silence

Joe Sommerlad21 August 2024 10:00
1724230559

Tim Walz and Bill Clinton to speak on Day Three of DNC

Tim Walz will formally accept the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate on Day Three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Wednesday, with 42nd president Bill Clinton among the other headline speakers.

The popular Minnesota Governor appeared alongside Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening, at which he once more championed their cause and ridiculed Republican rival Donald Trump.

Here’s Eric Garcia on how Walz has charmed Democrats in the two weeks since his unveiling.

All the Democrats love Tim Walz. How did he do it?

Even a Republican pollster believes Harris can win the election now

Joe Sommerlad21 August 2024 09:55
1724229690

Hello and welcome!

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Day Three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Tim Walz will formally accept the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate on Wednesday, with 42nd president Bill Clinton among the day’s other headline speakers.

Joe Sommerlad21 August 2024 09:41

