DNC 2024 live: Obamas blast Trump in animated speeches as Tim Walz, Bill Clinton to take stage today
Latest updates from the United Center in Chicago as Kamala Harris and Tim Walz prepare to accept party’s nominations in race for the White House
Tim Walz will formally accept the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Wednesday, with 42nd president Bill Clinton among the other headline speakers.
The popular Minnesota Governor appeared alongside Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday, at which he once more championed their cause and ridiculed Republican rival Donald Trump.
Back at the United Center in the Windy City, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama both delivered barnstorming addresses, with the 44th president saying of Trump: “We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.
“Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”
The ex-first lady meanwhile hit Trump on his “Black jobs” claims and cautioned delegates against complacency despite positive polling in Harris’s favor.
Other speakers on Tuesday included Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Trump’s own former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
Barack Obama hails Harris, attacks Trump and praises Biden
Here’s Eric Garcia on the former commander-in-chief.
Tim Walz and Bill Clinton to speak on Day Three of DNC
Tim Walz will formally accept the nomination to be the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate on Day Three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Wednesday, with 42nd president Bill Clinton among the other headline speakers.
The popular Minnesota Governor appeared alongside Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening, at which he once more championed their cause and ridiculed Republican rival Donald Trump.
Hello and welcome!
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Day Three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.
Tim Walz will formally accept the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate on Wednesday, with 42nd president Bill Clinton among the day’s other headline speakers.
