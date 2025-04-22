Gemma Collins shares unexpected side effect of weight loss jab

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gemma Collins has been left shocked at the side effects of weight loss medication.

The 44-year-old TV personality has always been candid about her relationship with her body image. In January, she revealed she had started taking weight loss injection Mounjaro, approved by the NHS.

However, the treatment, along with its more famous counterpart, Ozempic, has side effects that can vary according to the individual. Some of these are most noticeable around the face due to the drastic change in weight.

Collins feels that she now looks significantly “older”, after she lost two stone since being on the medication.

“I really don't know what's happened to me,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “I really don't. It's just come on me overnight. But it has been a year since I've had any little tweakments.”

She continued: “I don't know if it's since I've been losing weight. I sure haven't got ‘Ozempic face’ yet, but it would be the dream right now.”

“Ozempic face” is a term used to describe the change in facial appearance following the drastic weight loss associated with the jab. Experts have warned that users can look more “aged” as key parts of the face become “deflated”.

Collins has felt uneasy about the new changes ( Getty Images )

“I've always had a fuller face, as you know,” Collins continued. “I do like expression around my eyes. I want to look natural still. But this just isn't right. What has happened? I am 44 but this is taking it to levels that I never, ever imagined it'd get to.”

New York-based plastic surgeon Dr Oren Tepper has said the increase in “Ozempic face” is not surprising, in an interview with the New York Times.

“When it comes to facial ageing, fat is typically more friend than foe,” he explained. “Weight loss may turn back your biological age, but it tends to turn your facial clock forward.”

As for whether the side effect can be reversed, the dermatologists said the only way to do so in a noninvasive way is through the injection of fillers, which can cost thousands of dollars.

Though, Dr Tepper says, when a significant amount of weight is lost rapidly, fillers may not be enough to restore lost volume in the face. At that point, he said plastic surgery becomes “the only way to restore the volume loss”. He said individuals using the drugs to lose weight often do not realise the impact it will have on their face.