Pope Francis dies latest: Prince William and Trump to attend funeral while details of pope’s final hours emerge
Crowds of pilgrims are expected to flock to the Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday
World leaders, cardinals and crowds of pilgrims are expected to flock to the Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday.
The Prince of Wales will join the likes of US president Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky to pay their respects to the pontiff, who died aged 88 on Monday.
Officials at the Vatican released images of the late pope in an open casket on Tuesday, and confirmed that he had died from a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure.
He is said to have showed the first signs of sudden illness two hours before passing, according to the Vatican news outlet, which reported he made a gesture of farewell with his hand to his nurse before falling into a coma.
His body will be moved to St Peter’s basilica on Wednesday to allow the public to pay their respects ahead of his funeral in St Peter’s Square and burial at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome.
His death came after he was hospitalised with double pneumonia for several weeks in February, before he returned to the Vatican in mid-March to recover.
Trump and Prince William to be among funeral attendees
A large array of world leaders, cardinals and hundreds of thousands of worshippers are expected to attend Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday.
Those confirmed to be attending already include the Prince of Wales, on behalf of his father, King Charles.
US president Donald Trump and the first lady Melania have also said they will be attending.
They will be joined by other royal families and world leaders including Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky.
Pope Francis’ body to lie in state before Saturday funeral
Pope Francis, who died on Monday aged 88, will lie in state at St Peter’s Basilica from Wednesday.
Tens of thousands are expected to pay their respects before his funeral on Saturday, attended by world leaders including Donald Trump.
Leaders from Italy, France, Germany, Britain, Ukraine, EU institutions, and Francis’ home nation of Argentina also confirmed their presence.
Pope Francis asked to be buried in St Mary Major with just “Franciscus” inscribed on his tomb.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments