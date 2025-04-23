Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz says he’s at ‘a new low’ in honest post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz has hit “a new low mentally and emotionally” as a NASCAR driver after enduring a string of disappointments.

The 39-year-old actor, who is set to return in a reboot of the 2000s sitcom, took up racing in 2006 before an injury led to a 14-year break.

However, he recently returned to the motorsport and has been competing in the Craftsman Truck Series since 2024. Although he achieved a career-best finish of 10th during a race in February, he has now spoken openly about his struggles in the sport following a poor result.

On X/Twitter the actor wrote: “If I'm being 100 per cent honest... Mentally/emotionally I may be at a new low. Just wanted to say it out loud.”

The post is reportedly about Muniz’s race at North Carolina's Rockingham Speedway on 18 April, Muniz’s car suffered a major mechanical failure that severely hampered his performance.

Speaking to NASCAR reporter Pete Stratta after the race, Muniz said that his vehicle’s power steering line burst which ripped a “hole” in his hand. Muniz started the second stage of the race with no power steering which he said was the “hardest thing he’d ever done” but eventually had to take a pit stop which cost him “17 or 18 laps”.

Once the steering line was repaired, Muniz was able to rejoin the race but was only able to finish in 23rd place.

“I’m still learning. I’m getting more comfortable. I’m getting more comfortable even letting the leaders by,” he added. “I really love my team. They are working really, really hard and I’m just oddly cursed. I’ve had bad luck for almost two years straight. Maybe that means the second half of our season is going to be awesome.”

Frankie Muniz at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2025 ( Getty Images )

Aside from his burgeoning racing career, Muniz is continuing to act. Last December, it was confirmed that he will be part of a reboot of the beloved family sitcom Malcom in the Middle.

The sitcom – created by Linwood Boomer – will appear on Disney+ with original stars Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek also set to reprise their roles.

“Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” the description for the show reads.

The reboot of Malcolm in the Middle will run for four episodes on Disney+. No release date has yet been announced.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, told Variety.

“Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again.

The original Malcolm in the Middle aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006 for seven seasons.

The Independent have contacted Muniz’s representative’s for comment.