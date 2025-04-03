Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Malcolm in the Middle star Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey in the beloved family sitcom, has been photographed for the first time since leaving Hollywood to pursue higher education.

It was recently revealed that Sullivan is the only member of the main cast who will not be returning for the show’s upcoming reboot on Disney+.

Frankie Muniz will reprise the title role, with Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek also returning as his parents.

Christopher Masterson, who played oldest brother Francis, and Justin Berfield, who played Reese, are both back. Sullivan’s role will be filled by Fargo actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

Sullivan’s absence appears to be because of his decision to move away from acting as a career. Last year, Kaczmarek spoke to fan site Malcolm France about Sullivan and said: “He’s well, he’s very, very well… He did Malcolm for seven years, he started at seven, he ended at 14. He wasn’t interested in acting, at all.”

She added: “He goes to school at a very prestigious American university that he’s asked us all to be quiet about and he loves Charles Dickens. He’s doing graduate work in Victorian literature. I admire it because so many people think being in show business is the greatest thing in the world, it’s not for everyone.”

Erik Per Sullivan, known for his role as Dewey in ‘Malcolm in the Middle,’ pictured leaving his house in Boston, MA, on March 26, 2025 ( The US Sun / News Licensing )

Now, The US Sun has photographed Sullivan looking dapper in a grey sweater with army green jeans while unloading groceries at his home outside of Boston, Massachusetts.

In other pictures, Sullivan can be seen wearing a grey flat cap and a thick brown coat while visiting a coffee shop.

The reboot of Malcolm in the Middle will run for four episodes on Disney+. No release date has yet been announced.

The official logline reads: “Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

The Fabelmans actor Keeley Karsten has been cast as Malcolm’s daughter, Leah.

When the reboot was announced, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, told Variety: “Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability.

“Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again.

“With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

Malcolm in the Middle aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006 for seven seasons. The single-camera comedy series focused on Malcolm, a child prodigy, and his dysfunctional working-class family. Over the course of seven seasons, Malcolm in the Middle earned seven Emmy Awards out of its 33 nominations.