Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz changes lane for surprise new career

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz celebrated the best finish of his burgeoning NASCAR career after coming in 10th in Daytona Beach on Friday night.

The 39 year-old Agent Cody Banks actor, who took up racing in 2006 before injury led to a 14-year break, was competing in the NASCAR truck series for the fifth time.

He initially finished 11th but was bumped up a spot after the disqualification of fellow racer Parker Kligerman, whose truck was ruled out due to a rear suspension issue.

"We finished 11th, I couldn't ask for anything better," Muniz told FOX Sports. "I think this truck was so fast. We were in the second pack, I passed all the second pack... straight away to the front pack, and by myself caught them. I can’t wait for Talladega, because this truck is good."

Asked about the extra attention he’s received racing as a celebrity, Muniz added: “I know I have to prove myself here. Last year, I didn’t have the opportunity to do that. Not that this fully does that. This is great. This is a step. Hopefully I earn respect.

“I’m in the Ford technical meeting with the other drivers, and even though we’re team mates I still don’t think they know what I can do or not. So I want to earn their respect too, and the only way to do that is to do it on the track.”

Frankie Muniz at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2025 ( Getty Images )

Muniz is continuing to act alongside his racing career. Last December, it was confirmed that he will be part of a reboot of the beloved family sitcom Malcom in the Middle.

The sitcom — created by Linwood Boomer — will appear on Disney+ with original stars Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek also set to reprise their roles.

“Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” the description for the reboot reads.

While a premiere date has yet to be revealed, the streaming platform has ordered four new episodes of the revived series.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, told Variety.

“Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again.

The original Malcolm in the Middle aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006 for seven seasons.