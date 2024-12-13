Beloved 2000s sitcom set to return with original cast members

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Malcolm in the Middle is the latest beloved television show to receive the revival treatment.

According to Variety, the sitcom — created by Linwood Boomer — will be rebooted at Disney+ with original stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek set to reprise their roles.

“Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” the description for the reboot reads.

While a premiere date has yet to be revealed, the streaming platform has ordered four new episodes of the revived series.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, told Variety. “Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again.

Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, and Bryan Cranston in ‘Malcolm in the Middle' ( Saeed Adyani/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock )

“With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

Malcolm in the Middle aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006 for seven seasons. The original cast featured Muniz, Cranston, Kaczmarek, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, and Christopher Masterson. The single-camera comedy series focused on Malcolm, a child prodigy, and his dysfunctional working class family. Over the course of seven seasons, Malcolm in the Middle earned seven Emmy Awards out of its 33 nominations.

“Malcolm in the Middle literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be,” said Karey Burke, president of 20th Television. “When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone’s favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn’t think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite.”

Boomer, who created the original series, will return as writer and executive producer. Breaking Bad star Cranston will also serve as executive producer.

Malcolm in the Middle is just the latest series set to return to TV screens. Last week, it was announced that a reboot of Scrubs, the hit US medical sitcom, was officially underway following production challenges. The show’s creator Bill Lawrence was under an exclusive deal with Warner Bros TV, while Scrubs is produced by Disney’s 20th Television.

New reports suggest that Lawrence is currently developing the show with ABC Studios, according to Variety.

In October, he provided an exciting update, hinting that the show was “really close to being figured out”.