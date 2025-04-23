Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin offers to halt invasion with Trump ‘letting him keep land seized so far’
President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed back at idea of ceding swathes of Ukrainian territory
Russia has offered to halt the invasion of Ukraine along the current frontlines, with Donald Trump effectively allowing Vladimir Putin to seize control of all Ukrainian territory occupied since the beginning of the war.
Volodymyr Zelensky pushed back at the idea of the country ceding territory as part of any potential peace agreement, a day before American, European and Ukrainian officials are set for high-level talks in London.
“There is nothing to talk about – it is our land, the land of the Ukrainian people,” said Zelensky.
The proposal is believed to be part of America’s seven-point plan to end the war, also includes recognising Crimea as part of Russia but offers no concrete security guarantees from the US going forwards.
While some European allies are wary of the proposal, there is also acknowledgment that Russia is firmly entrenched in five regions – Crimea, Luhansk, Donestsk, Zoporizhzhia and Kherson.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has dropped out of the peace talks meeting in London due to scheduling issues, with Lt General Keith Kellogg representing Washington.
Trump wanted nothing to do with Ukraine in first administration - former adviser
Donald Trump wanted nothing to do with Ukraine during his first stint as US president from 2017 until 2021, his former adviser has said.
“Right from the very beginning, president Trump wanted nothing to do with Ukraine,” Fiona Hill, who advised on European and Russian Affairs during Mr Trump’s first stint, said.
“In his first phone call with [former German chancellor] Angela Merkel, she most famously asked him, ‘Donald, what are you going to do about Ukraine?’” Ms Hill said.
“[Trump] said, ‘No, Angela, it’s got nothing to do with me, what are you going to do about Ukraine?’
“And he’s been very consistent with his idea of trying to distance himself from the war in Ukraine, and frankly equally consistent in his desire to reset the Russian relationship with the US.”
