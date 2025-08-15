Lana Del Rey shares new song teaser referencing Ethel Cain feud

Lana Del Rey has shared a snippet of her new song which references her feud with Ethel Cain.

In a clip shared to her Instagram on Wednesday (13 August), the “Born To Die” singer listens to an upcoming song whilst sitting in a car.

In the first line of the ballad, Del Rey swoons: “Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post / Think it’s cute reenacting my Chicago pose.”

Fans have speculated that the pair of singers are reportedly feuding over Jack Donoghue, Del Rey’s ex who is also friends with Cain. The Instagram lyric is suspected to refer to similar photos that both singers have taken with Donoghue.

Cain posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (14 August), writing: ”Update: Lana Del Rey has blocked Ethel Cain on Instagram.”