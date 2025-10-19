Josh O’Connor admits sneaking Paul Mescal biscuits during post Gladiator diet

Josh O’Conner has confessed to sneaking Paul Mescal biscuits during the filming of The History of Sound when the actor was supposed to be on a diet post Gladiator movie.

O’Connor recalled how special it was to go to work with his friend everyday before admitting to leading Mescal astray with biscuits, despite the actor trying to lose weight after filming Gladiator.

The actors joined cast and crew at the premiere of their new movie The History of Sound, due out in the UK early next year.