Apple Martin paid homage to her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, by wearing her iconic slip dress the Shakespeare in Love actor first donned in the 1990s.

The 21-year-old wore a black Calvin Klein slip dress with a scooped neckline — the same dress her mother wore to the 1996 premiere of her film Emma.

Apple, wearing her hair in an up-do similarly to Paltrow's 90s style, accompanied her mother to the Marty Supreme premiere in New York on Tuesday, 16 December.