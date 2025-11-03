Alan Carr has joked that he is the “most hated man in the UK” and has had to flee to the US ahead of the Celebrity Traitors finale.

Speaking to Heart Radio hosts Mark Wright and Olly Murs at their pop-up studio in Orlando on Saturday (1 November), the comedian said that he’s travelled to Florida with his niece and nephew to “get away from it all”.

“Everyone hates me, so I’ve had to come here... I just need to get away because it’s stressful ‘murdering’ every day,” he said, adding that his Christmas card list is getting “smaller and smaller”.

The 49-year-old is a traitor on the BBC show, alongside singer Cat Burns. On Wednesday’s (29 October) episode, Jonathan Ross, also a traitor, was banished.