Tommy Fleetwood’s message to fans after FedExCup title win

Tommy Fleetwood issued a message to fans after the golfer Finally ended his long wait for a maiden PGA Tour victory with a three-shot success at the Tour Championship in Atlanta to be crowned FedEx champion.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his win on Sunday (24 August), a jubilant Fleetwood said: “Thank you so much and for staying up so late

“I have left you in a lot of disappointment at times, but this one was ours

“Whether you were at home, or on the golf course with me, I do feel like we did it together, so thank you very much.”