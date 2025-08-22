A football cup draw in Romania has been hit by allegations of “rigging” over the way teams were picked.

In a televised draw on Tuesday (19 August), Gabriel Bodescu, Deputy Secretary General of the Romanian Football Federation, can be seen mixing balls representing each team in an overstuffed bowl.

As Bodescu mixes the balls, his hand appears to reach for one in particular - Romanian second tier side Corvinul Hunedoara, who are now set to face off against top division side Farul Costanta.

After fans complained about the alleged “rigging”, the federation released a statement claiming the allegations were “unfounded” and that the draw was “transparent and impartial”.