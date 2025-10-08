Heartwarming moment NFL star reunites with lady he met on plane in viral photo

This is the heartwarming moment an NFL star is reunited with a woman he befriended on a plane just days after he was selected as the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Back in May, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter was sitting next to a woman named Sandy Hawkins Combs on a United Airlines flight. Combs, who initially had no idea who Hunter was, praised the man in a sweet Facebook post.

She described him as the “nicest young man”, and said “anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson”. After she noticed people taking photos of him, she asked him who he was and he revealed his athlete status.

On Monday (6 October), the pair were reunited before his team took on the Kansas City Chiefs. They hugged each other and posed for a photo before the kickoff.