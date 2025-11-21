Watch moment 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Bangladesh–Ireland cricket match

This is the moment an earthquake, measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, shakes the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, as Bangladesh took on Ireland in a Test match.

The third day of the second test match was halted for a few minutes when the earthquake struck on Friday (21 November).

Once it was deemed safe for play to resume, Ireland were bowled out for 265 as they narrowly missed the follow-on target.

However, Bangladesh opted to bat again and built up an imposing lead of 367 runs by the end of the day’s play.

Bangladesh are aiming to seal a 2-0 series win after winning the first Test last week.