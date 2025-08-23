British sports team turns away from Israeli opponents during their national anthem

Great Britain's wheelchair basketball team appeared to turn away from their Israeli opponents while Israel's national anthem was played.

The incident occurred during the Wheelchair Basketball Nations Cup in Cologne on Saturday, 16 August.

Footage from other games during the tournament showed other teams facing the flags of their opponents while their national anthem was played.

A British Wheelchair Basketball spokesperson told The Telegraph: “British Wheelchair Basketball is aware of the incident during the Israeli national anthem at the Nations Cup. We are continuing discussions internally after conversations with ParalympicsGB, IWBF, and the Israeli Paralympic Committee.”

The Independent has contacted British Wheelchair Basketball for comment.