Reporter brought to tears after being taunted with ‘6-7’ meme live on air

A reporter at a sports game was brought to tears after a group of young men taunted her with the ‘6-7’ meme live on air.

During a game against Oregon State University and Lafayette University, KEZI 9 reporter Olivia Cleary’s coverage was interrupted by several rowdy fans who repeatedly shouted the viral phrase at her and the camera.

Undeterred, she carried on with her reporting, though after the segment ended, a tear appeared to roll down her face.

The largely nonsensical term has gained popularity among young people through viral videos and memes, originating from rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7)” - a reference to 6’7” NBA player LaMelo Ball.

Some schools have moved to ban the phase due to disruption in classrooms.