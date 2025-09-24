This is the moment police officers in California saved a partially bed-ridden woman from a house fire.

The bodycam footage shows members of the Westminster Police Department in California arriving on the scene and springing into action as a blaze consumes the garage on September 18.

One of the officers took the female resident by the hand and lead her to safety. Another adult and a cat were also rescued.

Orange County Fire Authority quickly extinguished the flames. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.