Wes Streeting has slammed Liz Truss for lecturing the Labour government about the economy, telling the former prime minister she should “keep her head down”.

Appearing on Sky News on Wednesday (3 September), the health secretary said the “last person Rachel Reeves should be taking advice from is Liz Truss”, after she chastised the chancellor for pushing “economic orthodoxy” onto the UK.

He described Ms Truss’s mini-Budget - which resulted in economic turmoil in the UK - as a type of “self inflicted harm”.

Mr Streeting added: “We'll take no lectures from Liz Truss. In fact, we quite often resent former Conservatives popping up, complaining about the choices we're making, as we clean up the mess they left behind.”