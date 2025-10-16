Prolific luxury watch ripper helps swipe £65k garment from man in Mayfair

This is the moment a prolific luxury watch ripper helps swipe a £65,00 watch from a man in Mayfair, before the victim chases him down the street.

The man can be seen running after Ahmed Djidi, 26, who helped steal the watch in New Bond Street last June.

Djidi was part of a gang who targeted the victim and kept lookout.

Djidi as sentenced to 22 months for robbery on October 8.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Northcott, who led the investigation for the Met Police, said: "This investigation has removed a notorious offender from London's streets.”