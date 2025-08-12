Why are women affected more by heatwaves? A doctor explains

Women are more affected by heatwaves due to differences in body fat, hormones, and how they regulate heat, a doctor has explained.

Doctor Amir Khan told Lorraine how when the hormone progesterone rises, it can increase women's core body temperature by up to 1°F.

“For women, that's the second half of their menstrual cycle, that's where progesterone is at its highest,” he said.

He explained that women also don’t sweat as much as men, as they rely on other cooling mechanisms to lower body temperature, such as bringing blood to the surface of the skin.

“Which are slower and less effective than sweat evaporating off your skin,” Dr Khan added.

He said women also tend to have higher body fat percentages than men, making it harder for heat to escape.