Donald Trump met with loud boos after causing delay at US Open

President Donald Trump made his first visit to the US Open in a decade on Sunday.

His 1:45 p.m. arrival at Arthur Ashe Stadium in his home borough of Queens, New York, for the men’s singles final caused a delay to the start of play leaving tennis fans to face heightened security and lengthy queues that snaked around the venue.

Video shows the crowd responding with a mix of cheers and loud boos upon his entrance. He attended the highly-anticipated match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner with his son-in-law Jared Kushner, granddaughter Arabella, and a delegation of officials including White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and press secretary Karoline Levitt.