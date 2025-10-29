Trump admits he can’t run for a third term

Donald Trump has admitted that he cannot run for a third term thanks to the constitution, labelling it as “sad”.

During a flight to South Korea aboard Air Force One on Tuesday (28 October), the US president said he was “not allowed to run” for a third term due to constraints of the 22nd constitution, which forbids a president for serving more than two terms.

“The sad thing is, I have my highest numbers that I've ever had”, Mr Trump said, who himself has widely circulated “Trump 2028” hats and memes. Trump currently has his worst poll numbers at any point in either of his two terms.

It comes after the House Speaker, Mike Johnson, said it would be impossible for Trump to stay in the White House. “I don’t see a path for that,” he said.