Chaotic scenes unfolded as press shouted questions at US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin with the world leaders meeting for crunch Ukraine peace talks.

Trump and Putin touched down in Anchorage on Friday evening (15 August) for their first one-on-on meeting in seven years.

After shaking hands on a red carpet rolled out for their arrival, the two leaders sat in a room in front of a blue backdrop with the words “Pursuing Peace” printed on it. Their respective delegations seated to the side.

Chaos followed as members of the press shouted out questions before they were ushered out of the room.