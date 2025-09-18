Trump says Kimmel was fired for bad ratings amid free speech concerns

Watch as Donald Trump says that Jimmy Kimmel was fired for poor ratings after the late night host had his show pulled for comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s shooting.

At a press conference at Chequers with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday (18 September), the president was asked about the suspension of Kimmel’s talk show and whether free speech was more “under attack” in Britain or America.

Mr Trump responded by claiming that Mr Kimmel was fired ”because he had bad ratings”, and slammed him for saying a “horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk”.

Stating that the comedian should have been axed long ago, Mr Trump said: “You can call that free speech or not, he was fired for lack of talent.”