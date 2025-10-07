Trump calls Democrats 'insurrectionists' during meeting with Canadian PM

Donald Trump accused Democrats of being “insurrectionists” during a meeting with Mark Carney.

The president placed sole blame for the federal government’s shutdown on the Democratic party while speaking with the Canadian prime minister at the White House on Tuesday (7 October).

“These Democrats are like insurrectionists. They're so bad for our country,” he said during a long, rambling answer about the government shutdown which veered into discussion of the left’s opposition to the GOP’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ which was passed earlier this year.