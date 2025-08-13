Video shows mangled train cars on top of each other after huge derailment

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a derailed freight train in Texas on Tuesday (12 August), which saw 35 carriages come off the track.

The damaged carts can be seen piled up on one another, as fire burns from the nearby bush whilst emergency service workers attend the scene.

“No cars are leaking contents. No injuries reported,” Palo Pinto County emergency services confirmed in a social media post.

Officials said that a clean-up operation will be underway for several days to remove the hazardous carts.