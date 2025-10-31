Pet monkey in diaper sparks chaos in Texas Halloween shop

Watch as a pet monkey in a diaper escapes its owners and runs around a Texas Halloween shop.

Footage released by Plano Police Department on Wednesday (29 October) shows the primate swinging from the ceiling of the shop, as customers watch on in shock.

A staff member told officers they’d spent over half an hour trying to coax it down from the rafters.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, the owner was reunited with her pet after enticing it with a cookie. She explained that the monkey ran away from her after it became spooked by a shop display.

There was no damage or injuries to shoppers, employees or the monkey.