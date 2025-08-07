Talking parrot brings down Blackpool drugs ring after revealing secrets to police

A talking parrot has helped bring down an organised crime gang, after a member taught the bird how to say the drug-dealing phrase “two for 25”.

Mango the parrot, who belonged to the girlfriend of ringleader Adam Garnett, was discovered when Lancashire Police officers raided homes in Blackpool, where they seized large amounts of cocaine and heroin.

Footage released by the force on Wednesday (August 6) shows the yellow bird squawking the phrase, which alludes to a deal on cocaine, as well as it playing with cash that the £1million narcotic ring had made. The videos of the bird were taken by gang members prior to the raid.

On Wednesday, Garnett and the 14 people who worked for him were jailed for a combined total of more than 103 years.