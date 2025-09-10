Sir Keir Starmer’s upcoming meeting with Israel’s president Isaac Herzog has been slammed by a furious Stephen Flynn.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (10 September), the SNP's Westminster leader described Gaza as a “graveyard” and called out the prime minister for inviting Mr Herzog, a man who “has called for the collective punishment of the Palestinian people”, into No 10.

He said Mr Herzog will “ignore every word you say”, and questioned if Sir Keir would welcome Vladimir Putin or Benjamin Netanyahu to Downing Street.

“What does it say of this prime minister that he would harbour this man while children starve,” Mr Flynn asked while raising his voice.

Sir Keir said that “we all want an outcome that secures peace” but stressed he would not give up on diplomacy in achieving this. “That is the politics of students.”