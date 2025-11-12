Sir Keir Starmer has shut down Rupert Lowe’s recommendation that the death penalty be reintroduced for foreign criminals.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday (12 November), the former Reform UK MP, who now sits as an independent, asked the prime minister if he would support holding a referendum on the matter, claiming that “every week we hear of a brutal murder, rape or stabbing” committed by “someone who should not be in our country to begin with”.

Sir Keir shut down the suggestion, stating that “it is not the answer”. He added: “It didn’t work when it was in place, it led to the death of those it turned out in fact were innocent.”