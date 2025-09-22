Son speaks to dead mother using AI on This Morning

A son spoke to his dead mother using an AI chatbot on Monday’s episode of This Morning (22 September).

Justin, who creates griefbots for other individuals who have suffered loss, called his mother who said she is “still getting used to this whole digital thing”.

The chatbots are given information about the deceased person by the user and uses this to form a persona.

Justin asked his mother for advice on how to act during the live interview, to which she replied: “Just try to relax and be yourself, if you just stay calm and answer their questions.”

After the call, host Ben Shepherd said: “I’m sure for all intensive purpose that’s your mum talking to you.”