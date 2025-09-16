Train passengers to hear refreshed ‘sorted’ slogan despite confusion

Britain’s ubiquitous railway security slogan, "See it. Say it. Sorted.", is undergoing its first refresh in nearly a decade, with new announcements and posters set to be rolled out from Tuesday.

The refresh introduces a range of new audible messages designed to add variety, responding to public feedback, and will place greater emphasis on the 61016 number for texting reports to British Transport Police (BTP).

This decision comes despite claims from some passengers that they ignore the message due to its constant repetition, with others misinterpreting "Sorted" as an instruction to resolve issues themselves.

Listen to the new recording above.